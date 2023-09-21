Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court

Two teenagers accused of mowing down a retired police chief while he was riding his bike last month appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for the first time on Thursday.

Jzamir Keys, 16, appears in court for an arraignment oncharges, which include murder, at the Las Vegas Regional Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. The teen is accused of killing Andreas Probst on Aug. 14. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesus Ayala, 17, appears in court for an arraignment on 18 charges, including murder, at the Las Vegas Regional Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. The teen is accused of killing Andreas Probst on Aug. 14. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesus Ayala, 17, appears in court for an arraignment on 18 charges, including murder, at the Las Vegas Regional Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. The teen is accused of killing Andreas Probst on Aug. 14. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jzamir Keys, 16, appears in court for an arraignment oncharges, which include murder, at the Las Vegas Regional Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. The teen is accused of killing Andreas Probst on Aug. 14. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two teenagers accused of mowing down a retired police chief while he was riding his bike last month both appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for the first time on Thursday.

Jesus Ayala, 17, and Jzamir Keys, 16, made brief appearances wearing dark blue Clark County Detention Center uniforms. Attorneys did not address bail, and are instead expected to argue the teenagers’ custody status during court hearings on Tuesday.

The teens are accused of killing Andreas Probst, 64, on Aug. 14 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley while filming a disturbing video of their vehicle ramming into the retired police chief.

Their cases were both transferred to the adult court system on Wednesday after hearings in juvenile court. According to Justice Court online records, Ayala is now also facing stolen vehicle and burglary charges.

Ayala faces 18 charges, including murder, battery, attempted murder, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of grand larceny of a vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit burglary, court records show.

Keys, who is accused of riding in the passenger seat of the car and filming the video, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and battery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.