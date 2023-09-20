Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults

Two teenagers suspected of killing a retired police chief who was mowed down while riding his bike along a northwest valley road will face trial as adults, judges ruled Wednesday morng.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, left, stands with family members of Andreas Probst: his widow Crystal Probst, center, and daughter Taylor Probst, right, at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of Andreas’ death at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Taylor Probst, daughter of Andreas Probst, addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of her father, 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)

Jzamir Keys, 16, faces charges of murder, battery and attempted murder, a prosecutor said during the hearing. Because of his ages and charges, he is expected to be transferred to the Clark County Detention Center and face charges in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Two of the boy’s family members cried during the brief hearing Wednesday in front of Hearing Master Timothy Andrews.

Seventeen-year-old Jesus Ayala also will face charges in Las Vegas Justice Court of murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder, said Family Court Hearing Master Randall Forman.

Ayala’s mother attended the hearing with a translator on Tuesday. Shielding her face with tears in her eyes, she declined to speak to reporters outside the courthouse.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Watson told the judge that Ayala had another case in juvenile court where he is expected to also be certified as an adult. He declined to discuss the charges in the additional case.

Keys and Ayala are suspected of intentionally striking Andreas Probst, 64, while he rode his bicycle in northwest Las Vegas on Aug. 14, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The 17-year-old police said is suspected of driving the car at the time Probst was hit was arrested on Aug. 14. Keys was arrested Tuesday.

Police said the teens struck another bicyclist while driving a suspected stolen car.

Video of the intentional striking that appeared to be taken by a passenger was shared with a school resource officer two weeks later, and Metro said they upgraded the charges to murder for the driver on Aug. 29.

