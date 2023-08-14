99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 12:25 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2023 - 7:27 pm
(Review-Journal file)
(Review-Journal file)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal crash on North Tenaya Way near West Centennia ...
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal crash on North Tenaya Way near West Centennial Parkway in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal crash on North Tenaya Way near West Centennia ...
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal crash on North Tenaya Way near West Centennial Parkway in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A bicyclist died after being struck in northwest Las Vegas by a suspected stolen vehicle that was fleeing from another crash Monday morning.

At around 6 a.m., a 64-year-old man was riding a mountain bike in a bike lane on North Tenaya Way, near West Centennial Parkway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Earlier Monday, Metro had identified the victim as a pedestrian.

A 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which police said was being driven by a minor, was driving at high speed after fleeing a hit-and-run crash. The Hyundai hit the back of the bike and continued driving.

The bicyclist died at University Medical Center. Police arrested the minor driver later Monday and determined the person was associated with several other vehicle thefts throughout the morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
2
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
3
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
4
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
5
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Is Lake Mead water safe to drink?
By / RJ

Before it hits a glass, water taken directly from Lake Mead, the Colorado River or the underground water table must run through two Southern Nevada Water Authority facilities.

More stories
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip
1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
3 victims of fiery fatal crash on US Highway 95 identified
3 victims of fiery fatal crash on US Highway 95 identified
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas
1 killed in northeast valley crash
1 killed in northeast valley crash