Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal crash on North Tenaya Way near West Centennial Parkway in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A bicyclist died after being struck in northwest Las Vegas by a suspected stolen vehicle that was fleeing from another crash Monday morning.

At around 6 a.m., a 64-year-old man was riding a mountain bike in a bike lane on North Tenaya Way, near West Centennial Parkway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Earlier Monday, Metro had identified the victim as a pedestrian.

A 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which police said was being driven by a minor, was driving at high speed after fleeing a hit-and-run crash. The Hyundai hit the back of the bike and continued driving.

The bicyclist died at University Medical Center. Police arrested the minor driver later Monday and determined the person was associated with several other vehicle thefts throughout the morning.

