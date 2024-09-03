Trial begins for man seen attacking judge on video

Jury selection began for Deobra Redden’s attempted murder trial after the man seen leaping at a judge in a viral video pleaded guilty to other charges.

Deobra Redden, who was captured on video attacking a Las Vegas judge in January, appears in court during a hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

This screen shot from video shows defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a hearing Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas District Court)

The trial started Tuesday for a man captured in a viral video launching himself across a courtroom and attacking a Las Vegas judge.

But before the jury selection process began, 31-year-old Deobra Redden pleaded guilty to six charges while entering a not guilty plea to an attempted murder charge.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said that jurors would only decide the attempted murder charge and would not be told about the guilty pleas he entered for the other charges.

Redden pleaded guilty to battery on a protected person age 60 or older resulting in substantial bodily harm, intimidating a public officer, battery on an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery by a prisoner and unlawful act related to bodily fluid.

Redden admitted that on Jan. 3 he jumped over the defense table, ran across the courtroom and launched himself “Superman-style” at District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, pulling her hair and hitting her on the head.

“Did you do that, sir?” District Judge Susan Johnson asked Redden while he entered his guilty pleas on Tuesday.

“Yes, your honor,” Redden said.

Redden also admitted to spitting on a correction officer at the Clark County Detention Center after he was arrested for attacking the judge.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced they were dropping additional charges Redden faced for extortion and battery on an officer. The jury will also not be told about the charges that were dropped.

Redden attacked the judge in January while appearing for a sentencing hearing on an attempted battery charge. He was seen on video attacking Holthus after she said she would not sentence him to probation.

An attorney, clerk and uniformed officer helped pull Redden off Holthus, and a courtroom marshal who ran after Redden suffered a head injury and dislocated shoulder after tripping into the judge’s bench, police have said.

Redden has previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His defense attorney, Carl Arnold, has said that Redden was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was in a “delusional state” when he attacked the judge.

Attorneys began questioning more than 40 potential jurors Tuesday afternoon.

