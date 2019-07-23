Trial delayed for man accused of selling ammo to Oct. 1 gunman

The trial of Douglas Haig, the Arizona man accused of illegally selling ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman, has been postponed.

Douglas Haig, left, the Arizona man who sold ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman, and his wife, Dori, leave the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The trial for an Arizona man who sold ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman has been postponed until December.

The trial, which was to have begun in August, was continued to grant the defense more time to review documents that may be relevant to the case against Douglas Haig, according to a court filing. The delay was granted Monday by U.S. District Judge James Mahan.

Haig, who faces one count of manufacturing ammunition without a license, is accused of selling reloaded rounds — including armor-piercing and tracer bullets — to the gunman ahead of the Oct. 1, 2017, attack on the Las Vegas Strip, which left 58 dead and hundreds more injured.

Haig also has filed a motion to face a jury in Reno instead of Las Vegas. The request, which Haig’s attorney has argued “would ensure that the jury pool is not solely relegated to those most impacted by Mr. Paddock’s conduct on October 1, 2017,” is possible because Nevada encompasses a single federal judicial district.

Before the latest request earlier this month, Haig had previously asked that his case be transferred to the District of Arizona, which includes his residence in Phoenix, but that motion was denied.

Should the Reno request also fail, Haig’s attorney has asked that the court draw jurors from the entire state, not just the Las Vegas area..

As of Tuesday, court records show that federal prosecutors had not responded to the trial transfer request.

