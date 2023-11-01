Tupac homicide suspect no longer represented by prominent LV attorney

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is set to appear in court again on Thursday for an arraignment hearing that has already been delayed twice since he was indicted in September.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, right, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

Duane Davis, accused of fatally shooting rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, is led into the courtroom during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas defense attorney Ross Goodman is no longer representing a reputed gang member charged with murder in connection with the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur.

An initial arraignment for Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, has been delayed twice since he was indicted in September on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. Goodman, the son of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former mayor Oscar Goodman, told a judge that he was representing Davis during an Oct. 19 hearing but had not been been officially hired as his attorney.

In an emailed statement sent Wednesday, Goodman confirmed that he was not representing Davis, and said that Davis was “not able to meet the terms of the agreement.”

Another attorney had not been listed for Davis in court records as of Wednesday morning.

Davis is due back in court Thursday for an arraignment hearing. During the last hearing, District Judge Tierra Jones said she wanted to “get this case moving” after delays over Davis hiring an attorney.

During his first court appearance, Davis asked for the hearing to be postponed because his longtime lawyer, Los Angeles-based attorney Edi Faal, could not attend. Faal did not immediately respond to request for comment on Wednesday.

Davis had long been tied to Shakur’s killing, and began making public statements in recent years about the events surrounding the shooting in interviews and his 2019 co-written book, “Compton Street Legend,” in which he claimed he was in the car with Shakur’s shooter.

Prosecutors have accused Davis of being the “on-ground, on-sight commander” responsible for formulating the plan to carry out the shooting to exact revenge on Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight for a fight at the MGM Grand earlier that night involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson.

Davis remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

