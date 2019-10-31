UNLV student was raped as she died from shooting, records show

UNLV student Paula Davis was raped as she died from a pair of gunshot wounds to the back of her head, court records show.

An undated photo of Paula Davis, who was found dead at a North Las Vegas park on Sept. 6, 2019, after what police have characterized as a domestic-related shooting. (Sean Davis)

Photo of Paula Davis from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts 2018 yearbook

Giovanni Ruiz, 21, waits in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sept. 24, 2019. Ruiz is accused of killing his former girlfriend, 19-year-old UNLV student Paula Davis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Her former boyfriend, 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz, who stands accused of murder, is expected to face additional charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Prosecutors are expected to add charges of sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping in an indictment to be returned Friday.

Ruiz was arrested after Davis’ body was found naked inside her family’s van at a North Las Vegas park.

A Clark County medical examiner testified before a grand jury that she noticed signs of sexual assault that appeared to indicate that Davis, 19, was raped as she was dying, according to transcripts obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Prosecutors plan to present Ruiz’s charges to a death penalty review committee next week.

The same day that he was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center, detectives found a semi-automatic handgun and a receipt for the weapon hidden inside a suitcase in Ruiz’s home, according to an arrest report. It was purchased two days before Davis was killed.

The two had dated, but Paula Davis tried to break up with Ruiz days before she was found dead on Sept. 6, her family told police. She had described him as possessive and jealous, police have said.

Evidence found inside the van and text messages recovered from Davis’ phone also suggest that the crime scene had been staged, according to the arrest report, and that Davis had been “murdered somewhere else.”

