‘Vegas Dave’ in court to face domestic violence charge

David "Vegas Dave" Oancea, right, who is charged with domestic violence, appears with his attorney Tom Pitaro at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Famed sports bettor David Oancea, known as “Vegas Dave” in the gambling world, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday to face a domestic violence charge.

Oancea, who arrived for the brief hearing alongside defense attorneys Tom Pitaro and Robert DeMarco, is accused of pushing a woman to the ground on July 10, according to a criminal complaint, which does not give a location of the incident. Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson set a June 20 trial date.

“In domestic cases there’s often two sides to the story that we’re looking forward to come out when we get to court,” David Chesnoff, another of Oancea’s lawyers, said after the hearing.

Oancea also faces charges in federal court that he used other people’s Social Security numbers to open player accounts at area casinos. He pleaded not guilty in that case Wednesday.

