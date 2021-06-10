Video captures teen couple discussing ‘murdering somebody’

Video made public Wednesday shows a 16-year-old Sierra Halseth and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero, discussing what authorities have said is the slaying of Halseth’s father.

Sierra Halseth is shown on surveillance video at a Winco store in Las Vegas. (Clark County District Court)

Aaron Guerrero is shown on surveillance video at a Home Depot store in Las Vegas. (Clark County District Court)

Screenshot of texts between Sierra Halseth and her grandmother. (Clark County District Court)

The Las Vegas home where the burned body of Daniel Halseth was found is pictured on Monday, April 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Daniel Halseth and his daughter Sierra are seen in this image posted to Facebook on Jan. 30, 2021. (Facebook)

Aaron Guerrero, charged in the killing of Daniel Halseth, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Guerrero and his girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, are charged in the case. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sierra Halseth, charged in the killing of her father, Daniel Halseth, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Sierra Halseth is charged in the case with her boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Video made public Wednesday shows a 16-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend giggling while discussing what authorities have said is the slaying of her father.

Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero are jailed in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Daniel Halseth. Police said the man’s body was stuffed in a sleeping bag and set on fire.

The teens were indicted late last month on charges of murder, conspiracy, arson, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Halseth’s body, “burned from head to toe,” was found April 9 in the garage of his northwest Las Vegas home, near Durango and Alta drives, according to court papers.

He had been stabbed multiple times.

Throughout the home, investigators found Home Depot and ATM receipts. Surveillance video from Home Depot showed Guerrero buying saws and gloves that later were found inside the Halseth home, prosecutors said, while ATM surveillance video showed Sierra Halseth using her father’s debit cards.

Sierra Halseth and Guerrero dated from June to December but were kept from seeing each other after their parents learned they had planned to run away to Los Angeles, according to court documents.

The day before Daniel Halseth’s body was found, Guerrero ran away from home and the teenagers purchased a circular saw, saw blades, bleach, lighter fluid, disposable gloves and dropcloth from stores near the victim’s home, according to the transcripts.

The girl and Guerrero were apprehended by the Salt Lake City Transit Authority after buying a train ticket.

Investigators confiscated the girl’s phone, on which the couple had recorded a video.

“Welcome back to our YouTube channel, three days after murdering somebody,” Guerrero said on the video.

“Whoa!” Sierra Halseth said. “Don’t put that on camera.”

The couple discussed sex and appeared to be lying down, as Guerrero said “it was worth it,” while he tapped her cheek with an open palm and then wrapped his hand around her throat.

