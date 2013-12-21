Violent attempt to steal video game leads to kidnapping charges

Two people accused of kidnapping a Las Vegas woman and tying her to a chair in an attempt to steal a computer game will face felony charges, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office reported Friday.

(Thinkstock)

Two people accused of kidnapping a Las Vegas woman and tying her to a chair in an attempt to steal a computer game will face felony charges, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office reported Friday.

Indictments against Rosa Garcia, 36, of Miami, Fla., and Christopher Hunter, age unknown, of Niagara Falls, New York detailed the November incident.

According to the DA’s office, Hunter kidnapped the victim near her apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue on Nov. 14. Authorities say Garcia joined Hunter and the pair tied the victim to a chair and threatened to kill her if her friend didn’t steal a video game for them.

However, police arrived before the friend returned with the video game and arrested the pair, according to the indictment. Both Garcia and Hunter were charged with kidnapping with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit kidnapping with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim told detectives Garcia threatened her with a knife, then asked Hunter if she could cut the victim’s lips off. The victim told police that the pair also told her that they were going to find somebody with AIDS to rape her.

Hunter also threatened to cut off the victim’s head and show it to her children, according to authorities.