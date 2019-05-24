Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus faces new charges

Two new charges were added Friday against a woman accused of killing a 74-year-old man by pushing him off a bus.

Prosecutors added two more charges Friday against a woman accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus in Las Vegas.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, previously faced a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier. On Friday she also was indicted on one count of abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in death and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm of a victim age 60 or older.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brad Turner called Bishop’s actions on March 21 “completely cold and calculated.” He said she and her young son stepped over Fournier as he lay on the bus stop concrete near Fremont and 13th streets.

Witnesses told police that Bishop yelled profanities at other passengers before Fournier told her, “You need to be nicer to other people.”

At the stop, Fournier grabbed a cart and shuffled past Bishop in an effort to exit. As the door opened, she pushed him in the back, according to the prosecutor.

Police said Fournier landed on his head about 8 feet from the bus, and Bishop walked away without offering help.

“He had no idea it was coming,” Turner said. “Not only that, because he had that cart in both hands, he had no way of protecting himself when she shoved him.”

Authorities have said Fournier declined medical attention at the time, but he arrived at University Medical Center later that night for treatment, and had suffered multiple fractured ribs.

Fournier died on April 23 after suffering pneumonia that resulted from his injuries, the prosecutor told Chief District Judge Linda Bell.

“He died after 30 days of excruciating pain,” Turner said. “There was absolutely no reason for her to do this to him. The only reason she did this is out of malice and spite.”

Prosecutors are expected to ask another judge to revoke Bishop’s bail at a hearing next week.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.