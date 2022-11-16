Woman set for sentencing in strangulation of son, 7

A woman who admitted strangling her 7-year-old son is set to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, left, Liam Husted, right (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman who pleaded guilty to strangling her 7-year-old son, whose body was found on a hiking trail near Las Vegas last year, is set to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 36, pleaded guilty in September to felony counts of murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm in the death of her son, Liam Husted. She is scheduled to appear in front of District Judge Michelle Leavitt on Wednesday.

Liam’s body was found May 28, 2021, near the Mountain Springs Trailhead off the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump. Rodriguez told police she became frustrated with Liam, who had autism spectrum disorder and minimal verbal skills, and shoved him while they were hiking, causing him to fall and hit his head, according to grand jury transcripts.

The boy started screaming “louder than she had ever heard him scream before,” and Rodriguez strangled him for 10 to 15 minutes, a detective testified to a grand jury last year.

Liam initially was referred to as John “Little Zion” Doe as investigators fielded hundred of tips from across the country to identify his body. His father, Nicholas Husted, told police that Rodriguez had taken Liam and left their apartment in San Jose, California, days before the boy’s death.

Rodriguez agreed to a sentence of 28 years to life in prison, according to the guilty plea agreement, although a judge will have the final say on her punishment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.