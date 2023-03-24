Woman sues Blueface, strip club over shooting injuries

A woman suing a Las Vegas strip club and a California-based rapper said she was left permanently disabled after a shooting outside the club.

Johnathan Porter (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jasmine Brooks filed the complaint Wednesday alleging negligence by Johnathan Porter, or Blueface, and SG Enterprises, which operates Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road.

Porter, 26, was performing at the club on Oct. 8, and police said he opened fire outside after the show. Bullets struck a truck and nearly missed a man’s head, according to video detectives reviewed at the scene.

Porter was charged with attempted murder and illegally discharging a firearm, and the club sued him in January claiming the shooting forced their business to shut down.

Brooks, who is being represented by Gina Corena and Mahna Pourshaban, wrote that she was permanently disabled after she fell during the shooting.

“Defendants, and each of them, negligently and carelessly owned, maintained, operated, occupied, and controlled said premises so as to cause and allow the unknown and unsafe items/guns/persons on the property and Defendants knew that this area was commonly and regularly used by customers and invitees of Defendants,” the attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

Brooks’ head, neck, back, shoulders, arms, legs and knees were all damaged, but further details on her injuries were not immediately provided.

Corena and Pourshaban could not be reached for comment Friday morning, and a hearing date had not been scheduled.

