43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Shootings

Rapper Blueface arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2022 - 5:57 pm
 
Updated November 16, 2022 - 3:13 am
Johnathan Porter, 25 (LVMPD)
Johnathan Porter, 25 (LVMPD)

The rapper Blueface was arrested by Las Vegas police in connection with a shooting in October near Interstate 15 and West Sunset Road.

The rapper, whose legal name is Johnathan Porter, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at about 2:40 p.m. on arrest warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened Oct. 8 in the 6300 block of Windy Road, Metro said.

Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive.

He’ll be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure, police said.

Metro released Porter’s booking photo on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Blueface, who grew up and is based in Los Angeles, burst on to the hip-hop scene in 2018 with his viral hit “Thotiana.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hidden records expose federal shooting in desert, flawed investigation
Hidden records expose federal shooting in desert, flawed investigation
2
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
3
With the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders select …
With the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders select …
4
Motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas honored in vigil: She was ‘so beautiful’
Motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas honored in vigil: She was ‘so beautiful’
5
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST