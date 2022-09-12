Woman who hit teens with SUV sentenced to probation

A mother accused of intentionally hitting two teenagers with her SUV near a Henderson high school was sentenced to probation on Monday.

Fatima Mitchell speaks in court at the Regional Justice Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mitchell pleaded guilty to reckless driving after she struck two teenagers near a Henderson high school in March. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Fatima Mitchell, center, led out of the courtroom after her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mitchell, accused of intentionally hitting two teenagers with her SUV, was sentenced to probation. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Fatima Mitchell appears in court with her attorney defense attorney Roger Bailey during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mitchell, accused of intentionally hitting two teenagers with her SUV, was sentenced to probation. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Fatima Mitchell, 36, pleaded guilty in June to a felony count of reckless driving after police said she deliberately crashed her Chevy Tahoe into two teenage girls near Henderson’s Basic High School because she believed they had started fights with her daughter.

As part of plea negotiations, prosecutors had agreed not to oppose probation if Mitchell got accepted into the District Court’s mental health court program.

During Mitchell’s sentencing hearing on Monday, defense attorney Roger Bailey said she was instead accepted into a partial hospitalization program at a behavioral health hospital. Prosecutor Tyrus Cobb said the state still did not oppose probation.

District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Mitchell to up to three years of probation.

“We’re happy with the results,” Bailey said after the hearing.

Before she was sentenced, Mitchell apologized but did not give a further statement to the judge.

Clark County School District police arrested Mitchell on March 28 at the scene of the altercation, according to her arrest report. The two girls struck by the SUV were hospitalized with multiple bone fractures, the report said.

Mitchell told officers that when she saw the girls fighting, she “mashed the gas.” Police said she jumped the curb and struck a sign and a tree at the intersection.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.