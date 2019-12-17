Woman who told paramedics ‘I am the devil’ refuses to attend court

The first court appearance for a woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in front of their children over the weekend was postponed after she refused to attend.

Octavia Carter (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The first court appearance for a woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in front of their children over the weekend was postponed after she refused to attend.

Octavia Carter, 40, was scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing Tuesday morning but refused to be transported to the courthouse from the Clark County Detention Center, Justice of the Peace Elana Graham said in court.

Carter was arrested Saturday after her husband, identified in court records as 50-year-old Johnny Franklin, was stabbed multiple times at the Budget Suites of America, 4205 W. Tropicana Ave.

Their three children, ages 8, 10 and 11, ran to the hotel’s management office for help after they witnessed the stabbing.

Carter’s two-page arrest report did not detail the events leading up to the attack, but according to the report, the oldest child told police that “his parents had been fighting for months.”

“I killed him,” Carter told paramedics after the stabbing, according to the report. “I am the devil. God made me this way.”

Carter’s status hearing was rescheduled for Wednesday morning.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.