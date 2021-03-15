Dark gray car sought in 2nd fatal Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was killed in an east Las Vegas hit-and-run Sunday night. It was the second such fatality Sunday.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male pedestrian was killed in an east Las Vegas hit-and-run Sunday night.

A man was crossing the street near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road around 8:40 p.m. when he was hit by “an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown driver,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Someone saw them in the street and called 911, Gordon said. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they died.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday police said in a news release that they were looking for a dark gray metallic car. Police said the car would have right front end damage.

The death was the 21st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the man after relatives have been notified.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Another pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas earlier Sunday evening. Drivers from both crashes have not been caught.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.