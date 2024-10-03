Death row inmate suspected to have died from natural causes
A death row inmate serving time at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center when he was pronounced dead Sept. 23 is suspected to have died from natural causes, according to a spokesperson from the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to Justin Norton, operations manager at the office, John Watson, 84, had been under medical care for a terminal illness prior to his death.
The official cause and manner of Watson’s death are not yet finalized, pending additional laboratory testing, according to Norton.
Watson, a retired high school math teacher, was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and murder in 2010.
