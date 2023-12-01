‘Devastating loss:’ Nevada officials react to troopers’ deaths

From the moment Nevada State Police announced that two of its troopers were killed by a hit-and-run motorist early Thursday, officials began expressing sorrow, reacting with condolences.

A police procession for a slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper moves towards the coroner’s office in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed Thursday morning while conducting a motorist assist on northbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

From the moment Nevada State Police announced that two of its troopers were killed by a hit-and-run motorist early Thursday, local, state and federal officials began expressing sorrow and condolences.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, a police veteran and the former Clark County Sheriff, said in an emailed statement that he was “profoundly saddened” by the tragedy.

“This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state,” he said. “As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

His office later ordered for Nevada and U.S. flags at government buildings to be flown at half-staff.

Attorney General Aaron Ford, Nevada’s top law enforcement officer, posted on X: “Praying for the families as they mourn this tragic loss.”

His office added: “This is a devastating loss, and we want to express our thoughts and prayers to you during this difficult time.”

Lawmakers from across Nevada also posted sympathetic messages on social media.

“We are keeping their families and fellow troopers in our thoughts today, and thank them for their service and sacrifice to our Las Vegas community,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wrote.

Added Sen. Jacky Rosen: “My heart breaks for these officers, their loved ones, and the entire @NVStatePolice community. These officers made the ultimate sacrifice, and Nevada will forever be indebted to them.”

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus said that “troopers courageously answer the call to protect and serve the public every day.”

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the Nevada State Police Troopers who were tragically killed this morning in Las Vegas,” she added.

Rep. Steven Horsford wrote: “I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two @NVStatePolice Troopers, who were selflessly serving our communities, a heartbreaking reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers face everyday. My condolences to their families, loved ones, & colleagues during this time.”

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro wrote: “This is horrible news. Our Troopers take incredible risks every day to try to keep our highways safe and help motorists in need. My thoughts are with these two families and with all of our @NVStatePolice who are mourning today.”

“This is absolutely devastating for our @NVStatePolice family and the entire community,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft wrote. “My heart and thoughts are with our troopers, their families, and loved ones. May their memory be a blessing.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman described the deaths as “senseless and tragic loss.”

“Our prayers and deepest sympathies to all who knew them, admired them, and were grateful to them,” she wrote. “Our condolences to their families and close friends in our entire community.”

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said her “heart is broken.”

“Please keep the members of the troopers’ families in your prayers,” she wrote.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow on X @rickytwrites.