FBI, Metro seek help finding commercial burglary suspects

A surveillance photo of a suspect in dozens of commercial burglaries in the Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A rash of recent commercial robberies in the Las Vegas Valley has law enforcement seeking the public’s assistance.

Police are seeking a suspect who has believed to have burglarized more than 30 businesses, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

In addition, the FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in the arrest and conviction of suspect(s).

The burglaries have occurred sporadically throughout the week during early morning hours, police said.

In recent surveillance, a man between 20 and 40 years old, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, wearing a hoodie and large work gloves is seen near businesses before making forced entry.

The individual is suspected of burglarizing over 30 businesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Theft Crimes Bureau at 702- 828-3951 or by email at robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

The news release did not specify where the burglaries have occurred, nor did it explain if one or more suspects is being sought.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.