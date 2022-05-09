District judge arrested in Henderson on domestic battery charge

Henderson Detention Center records show that District Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells was booked there Sunday and posted $3,000 in bail.

Jasmin Lilly-Spells (Henderson Police Department)

Jasmin Lilly-Spells. (Las Vegas Review-Journal

District Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells was arrested Sunday in Henderson on a misdemeanor count of domestic battery, records show.

Henderson Detention Center records show that the 39-year-old judge was booked there and posted $3,000 in bail.

According to Henderson Municipal Court logs, the charge stems from an incident Sunday at an address near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Paradise Hills Drive, which Lilly-Spells listed as her home address in Nevada secretary of state candidate filings.

Lilly-Spells is due in court in the battery case June 6, court logs show.

Before being elected to Department 23 in Clark County District Court, Lilly-Spells was a chief deputy public defender for the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.