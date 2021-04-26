Driver of rented Lamborghini who went ‘off-roading’ suspected of DUI

The Nevada Highway Patrol arrested the driver of a rented Lamborghini on a DUI charge Sunday.

(NHP via twitter)

The agency said in a tweet that the driver of the pricey rental was “off-roading while impaired” in what appeared to be a desert area. Highway Patrol did not provide exact details about the location.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said a man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other information was immediately available.

