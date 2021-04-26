77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Driver of rented Lamborghini who went ‘off-roading’ suspected of DUI

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2021 - 6:03 pm
 
(NHP via twitter)
(NHP via twitter)

The Nevada Highway Patrol arrested the driver of a rented Lamborghini on a DUI charge Sunday.

The agency said in a tweet that the driver of the pricey rental was “off-roading while impaired” in what appeared to be a desert area. Highway Patrol did not provide exact details about the location.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said a man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Strip
Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Strip
2
Strong winds blow into Las Vegas airport, valley
Strong winds blow into Las Vegas airport, valley
3
UFC 261 to have first full fan attendance since before COVID
UFC 261 to have first full fan attendance since before COVID
4
Las Vegas winds push toward 50 mph Sunday; prepare for heat
Las Vegas winds push toward 50 mph Sunday; prepare for heat
5
Resorts World, years in the making, could give north Strip a boost
Resorts World, years in the making, could give north Strip a boost
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST