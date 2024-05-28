77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Driver was going 131 mph on I-15 before DUI arrest, NHP says

Driver was going 131 mph before DUI arrest, Nevada Highway Patrol says
A Nevada Highway Patrol officer writes a citation to a speeding motorist on I-15 near Primm, on ...
A Nevada Highway Patrol officer writes a citation to a speeding motorist on I-15 near Primm, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 shot, 1 sought in North Las Vegas, police say
Emmanuel Almonor (Henderson Police Department)
Henderson police arrest suspect on fraud charges
People stand during the national anthem of Israel during Stand Against Hate Rally, supporting J ...
Student alleges antisemitism at UNLV, inaction by Whitfield, Regents
Park renamed to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 10:11 am
 
Updated May 28, 2024 - 7:18 pm

A joint traffic safety operation between Nevada Highway Patrol and California Highway Patrol resulted in hundreds of drivers cited over Memorial Day weekend, authorities announced.

According to a news release, the agencies targeted the highly traveled traffic corridors between California and Las Vegas over the holiday weekend.

Authorities said this stretch of Interstate 15 was once considered one of the deadliest stretches of highway in the country.

“With the collaborative efforts of our two agencies, we have managed to reduce the number of fatal crashes in this area through enforcement and education,” the Nevada Highway Patrol noted.

As part of the operation, the agencies enforced a “zero tolerance” zone for speeding, distracted and impaired driving, and shoulder runners.

“Even the most minor traffic infractions were enforced during this holiday weekend,” authorities said.

The operation resulted in 437 traffic citations issued and two DUI arrests made between the Nevada state line and St. Rose Parkway throughout the weekend, according to statistics released by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

One of the suspects accused of DUI was traveling at 131 mph before being stopped, according to the Highway Patrol.

Nevada authorities said they achieved their goal of having no fatalities on I-15 during the holiday weekend.

On Friday, Nevada and California officers concentrated enforcement efforts near the Primm area and St. Rose Parkway.

The agencies provided a breakdown of traffic citations and enforcement efforts over Memorial Day weekend:

— 311 contacts with 325 violations cited

— 215 speeding citations

— 2 DUI arrests

Enforcement by the Nevada Highway Patrol only from Saturday through Monday:

— 118 traffic stops

— 81 speeding citations

— 31 other violations cited

— 21 warnings

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
18 arrested in Henderson in operation targeting online child sex predators
recommend 2
Teacher arrested, accused of abusing student at Summerlin school
recommend 3
Traffic crush: EDC fans join Monday rush hour in Las Vegas
recommend 4
Police say DUI suspected in fatal west Las Vegas Valley crash
recommend 5
Summerlin school has $25K in marching band gear stolen from trailer
recommend 6
Las Vegas couple kept nearly 100 animals in SUV, hotel room, report says