Driver was going 131 mph on I-15 before DUI arrest, NHP says

A joint traffic safety operation by the Nevada Highway Patrol and California Highway Patrol resulted in hundreds of drivers cited over Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

According to a news release, the agencies targeted the highly traveled traffic corridors between California and Las Vegas over the holiday weekend.

Authorities said this stretch of Interstate 15 was once considered one of the deadliest stretches of highway in the country.

“With the collaborative efforts of our two agencies, we have managed to reduce the number of fatal crashes in this area through enforcement and education,” the Nevada Highway Patrol noted.

As part of the operation, the agencies enforced a “zero tolerance” zone for speeding, distracted and impaired driving, and shoulder runners.

“Even the most minor traffic infractions were enforced during this holiday weekend,” authorities said.

The operation resulted in 437 traffic citations issued and two DUI arrests made between the Nevada state line and St. Rose Parkway throughout the weekend, according to statistics released by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

One of the suspects accused of DUI was traveling at 131 mph before being stopped, according to the Highway Patrol.

Nevada authorities said they achieved their goal of having no fatalities on I-15 during the holiday weekend.

On Friday, Nevada and California officers concentrated enforcement efforts near the Primm area and St. Rose Parkway.

The agencies provided a breakdown of traffic citations and enforcement efforts over Memorial Day weekend:

— 311 contacts with 325 violations cited

— 215 speeding citations

— 2 DUI arrests

Enforcement by the Nevada Highway Patrol only from Saturday through Monday:

— 118 traffic stops

— 81 speeding citations

— 31 other violations cited

— 21 warnings