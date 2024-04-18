Drones are everywhere these days. How are police using them?

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted a briefing Thursday on the use of drone technology in law enforcement.

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Dori Koren led a briefing Thursday on the use of drones in law enforcement. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Drones have been popping up everywhere in the last few years — they can help cover sporting events like Super Bowl and even play sports themselves — and local law enforcement officials have taken notice.

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Dori Koren led a briefing Thursday on the use of drones in law enforcement.

Drones are familiar tools for Las Vegas police officers. During an event last year showcasing police technology, officer Brandon Borden discussed the usefulness of aerial drones and other technology in barricade situations.

“The one thing that you can’t measure is the amount of officer-involved shootings that have been prevented, the amount of citizen lives that have been saved because of these tools,” Borden said.

