85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Drones are everywhere these days. How are police using them?

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Dori Koren led a briefing Thursday on the use of drones in law enforcement. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
A Metropolitan Police Department officer pilots a Yunnec drone used for training purposes in La ...
A Metropolitan Police Department officer pilots a Yunnec drone used for training purposes in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Henderson police said Thursday, April 18, 2024, that Trevor Cooper (inset) had five rifles and ...
5 rifles, handgun found at residence in Henderson standoff
Father ordered to surrender guns after Summerlin shooting
Jesse Law, chairman for the Clark County Republican Party. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Clark County GOP chair arrested; DA’s office declines to pursue charge
Brian Renfroe, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers union, speaks during a ...
‘These crimes need to stop’: Las Vegas letter carriers rally to denounce robberies
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 11:40 am
 
Updated April 18, 2024 - 1:18 pm

Drones have been popping up everywhere in the last few years — they can help cover sporting events like Super Bowl and even play sports themselves — and local law enforcement officials have taken notice.

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Dori Koren led a briefing Thursday on the use of drones in law enforcement.

Drones are familiar tools for Las Vegas police officers. During an event last year showcasing police technology, officer Brandon Borden discussed the usefulness of aerial drones and other technology in barricade situations.

“The one thing that you can’t measure is the amount of officer-involved shootings that have been prevented, the amount of citizen lives that have been saved because of these tools,” Borden said.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Metro K-9 stabbed, requires surgery, as does suspect
recommend 2
2 brothers arrested in connection with Henderson LDS church blast
recommend 3
Las Vegas police share video of dramatic rescue of stabbed K-9 officer
recommend 4
Authorities seek suspects who damaged rocks believed to be 140M years old at Lake Mead
recommend 5
Stolen Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle involved in crash
recommend 6
Where does Clark County rank in national health report?