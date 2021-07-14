94°F
Crime

Drug, money laundering charges announced in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2021 - 10:00 am
 
Updated July 14, 2021 - 10:23 am
(David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Acting Nevada U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou Wednesday morning announced a global, multi-agency operation that involved the Las Vegas area.

“Operation Moneymaker” targeted alleged drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy, Chiou said in a news conference at the FBI Las Vegas field office.

Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge for the FBI in Nevada, said the operation was six years in the making.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

