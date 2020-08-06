DUI suspect told police she used illegal drugs before fatal crash

The SUV driver that fatally struck two 16-year-old Las Vegas girls Monday night admitted to using drugs earlier in the day, according to an arrest report.

An SUV, driven by a woman suspected of DUI, struck and killed two teen girls near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Facebook)

A small memorial sits near downed tree limbs where two teenage girls were struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night while walking in a crosswalk at South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Accident markings identify evidence where two teenage girls were struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night at South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Minerva Rodriguez places a teddy bear with a group of candles during a vigil for Nelly Amaya-Ramirez and Citlali Mora, both 16, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue. The teens were hit and killed on Monday by an SUV driven by a woman suspected of being intoxicated. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The driver of an SUV that fatally struck two 16-year-old Las Vegas girls in a crosswalk Monday night admitted to smoking marijuana and using heroin, methamphetamine and PCP earlier in the day, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, which was released Thursday, Ebone Whitaker, 38, revealed details of her drug use during an interview with a Metropolitan Police Department detective at Sunrise Hospital Medical Center following the crash.

“Whitaker stated she did not remember the collision,” the detective wrote in the report. “I then informed Whitaker of the details of the collision and that she was responsible for the death of the juveniles. Whitaker began crying and stated she was sorry.”

Police have said Whitaker, a Las Vegas resident, was driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz south on Maryland Parkway, approaching the intersection with Katie Avenue, when she lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV veered to the right, went over the curb and struck a traffic sign before continuing south and hitting the two girls as they were crossing Katie in a marked crosswalk, police said on Tuesday.

One of the teens was forced into the road and ended up underneath another vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Las Vegas man. The second teen was thrown into a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru lane, police said.

Whitaker’s vehicle continued on, striking a tree and a traffic pole before stopping. The fallen tree struck two other vehicles.

Citlali Mora died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Nelly Amaya-Ramirez was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she also died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Whitaker was seriously injured and “displayed signs of being impaired,” police said. She faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane and failure to decrease speed, according to court records.

At a brief court hearing Tuesday, which Whitaker did not attend, prosecutors said they expected blood test results by Wednesday. The results were not included in the arrest report released Thursday.

During the Tuesday court hearing, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure referenced “extraordinarily serious charges” related to the crash and Whitaker’s “significant prior criminal history” before saying another judge should set bail later this week.

Court records show that Whitaker has faced drug-related charges in Las Vegas dating to 2007 and pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious injury to a vehicle after she admitted to kicking out a police car window in 2004.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson called the deaths “another tragedy” and said that “this defendant appears to have been driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.”

The teen girls, who were Del Sol High School students, had been best friends since middle school, according to their friend Leon Amado Pineda.

