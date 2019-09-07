DUI suspect who crashed into Las Vegas restaurant ID’d

Leonel Morrell Larrietta, 20, was arrested Friday after allegedly attempting to run a woman over and crashing a car into Morton’s The Steakhouse, county booking logs show.

A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed his vehicle into Morton's The Steakhouse at East Flamingo and Paradise roads early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed his vehicle into Morton's The Steakhouse at East Flamingo and Paradise roads early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed his vehicle into Morton's The Steakhouse at East Flamingo and Paradise roads early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed his vehicle into Morton's The Steakhouse at East Flamingo and Paradise roads early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after a driver suspected of being under the influence crashed his vehicle into Morton's The Steakhouse at East Flamingo and Paradise roads early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The driver who allegedly attempted to run over a woman, crashed into an off-Strip restaurant early Friday and was then held at gunpoint by an off-duty officer has been identified in police documents as a 20-year-old man.

Leonel Morrell Larrietta was arrested Friday after officers were called to the crash about 5:40 a.m. at Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records and Clark County booking logs.

The man driving the car and a female passenger became aggressive and were held at gunpoint by an off-duty officer who saw the crash, Lt. Allen Larsen said Friday.

Larsen said it appeared the man attempted to run the woman over with the vehicle. Water leaked into the restaurant early Friday, likely from a wall pipe that was damaged in the crash, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Morrell Larrietta was released from the Clark County Detention Center after posting $8,000 bail, court records show.

He faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of a first-offense DUI and failure to possess a driver’s license or surrender a license, court records show.

Larsen on Friday said both the driver and the woman were taken into custody, but booking logs did not indicate another person was arrested in connection with the crash.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.