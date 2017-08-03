English hacker who foiled global cyberattack arrested in Las Vegas

An English hacker known for foiling a global cyberattack earlier this year was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas after a cybersecurity conference.

Motherboard first reported Thursday morning that Marcus Hutchins, also known as MalwareTech, was arrested after attending the DefCon cybersecurity conference at Caesars Palace. A DefCon representative declined to comment on attendees.

A spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Las Vegas referred all inquiries on Hutchins’ arrest to the U.S. Department of Justice, which released a statement Thursday afternoon.

Hutchins gained notoriety in May after the 22-year-old was credited with cracking the WannaCry cyberattack, in which a ransomware worm crippled Britain’s hospital network as well as factories, government agencies, banks and other businesses around the world, The Associated Press reported.

He stopped the attack from spreading by registering an internet domain name the malware’s code relied on.

Details about the circumstances of his arrest and where he was being detained were not immediately available.

But as word of Hutchins’ arrest spread through the cybersecurity community on social media, a document that appeared to be a sealed federal indictment emerged and pointed to Hutchins’ alleged involvement in creating code for another piece of malware, the Kronos banking Trojan.

The document being shared online is marked as sealed and shows it was filed July 12 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Clerks there could not confirm the document’s authenticity when reached by phone Thursday.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco-based digital rights group, said in a statement that it is looking into the matter and reaching out to Hutchins.

“The EFF is deeply concerned about the arrest of Marcus Hutchins, a security researcher known for shutting down the WannaCry ransomware,” the statement said.

