Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested again in Las Vegas

Jennifer Harley, ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas on a domestic battery charge.

Harley has been arrested on domestic battery charges at least three previous times, court records show.

According to a recently released arrest report, officers responded to a Summerlin home, near Hualapai Way and Sunset Road, around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday after a man called 911 to report that his girlfriend, Harley, had pulled a gun on him.

The man, Joseph Ambrosole, told police that he and Harley went out drinking on Friday night and he wanted to go home after, but she insisted that they go to more bars. The couple argued over Harley’s drinking and were kicked out by security, the report said.

While they drove home, Ambrosole told police, Harley punched him in the back of the head multiple times and threw his phone out the window.

When he pulled over and got out of the car to look for his phone, Harley got in the car and drove away, leaving him on the side of the freeway, the report said. He told police he found his phone about 20 minutes later and called an Uber.

Police said Uber receipts corroborated the man’s story, as well as large red marks on the back of his head.

Ambrosole told police that when he got home, the couple started arguing again. He said he followed Harley to the garage, where she grabbed a gun and pointed it at his face while threatening to kill him. Harley chased him around the garage while he tried to hide, then she got in her car and left, the man told police.

Police found Harley at a friend’s house and took her into custody, the report said. She told police that nothing happened and that she was not involved with Ambrosole, but police said her story changed multiple times and was inconsistent with the man’s report.

Court records show that Harley was arrested on one count of domestic battery and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday. She posted bail on Sunday and has a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 19.

