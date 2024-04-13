69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Fatal crash shuts down northbound US 95 north of Las Vegas Valley

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Donald Boike (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Pedestrian killed, driver in custody after North Las Vegas crash
Former NFL great O.J. Simpson listens in court at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in L ...
O.J.’s executor says he wants Goldmans to get ‘zero, nothing’ from estate
Cody Hill (Metropolitan Police Department)
DUI suspect did nothing to avoid hitting woman next to stalled car, police say
Annette Walker, the mother of Christian Walker, an inmate who died inside a Nevada state prison ...
Nevada prisoner’s mom claims in lawsuit that staff covered up son’s fatal beating
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2024 - 8:58 am
 

A fatal crash Saturday morning has closed northbound U.S. Highway 95 lanes about 10 miles northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. to U.S. 95 and Mile Marker 99, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release. A woman was pronounced dead, and a man was arrested on the scene for suspected impairment.

The road closure of northbound U.S. 95 north of the Snow Mountain exit is expected to last several hours. Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Escorted by court marshals, O.J. Simpson, center, is accompanied by his attorneys Gabriel Grass ...
O.J. on trial in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
By / RJ

Infamously acquitted for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife and her friend, the NFL legend found himself in another trial after an incident at Palace Station.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 brothers arrested in connection with Henderson LDS church blast
recommend 2
$500K taken from business over 5-year period, police say
recommend 3
Bicyclist dies weeks after being hit by car in east Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
2 sought in robbery, assault at west Las Vegas Valley business
recommend 5
Las Vegas police: Man says he shot at person stealing his motorcycle
recommend 6
New Henderson police officer fired after DUI arrest