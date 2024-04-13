Fatal crash shuts down northbound US 95 north of Las Vegas Valley

A fatal crash Saturday morning has closed northbound U.S. Highway 95 lanes about 10 miles northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. to U.S. 95 and Mile Marker 99, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release. A woman was pronounced dead, and a man was arrested on the scene for suspected impairment.

The road closure of northbound U.S. 95 north of the Snow Mountain exit is expected to last several hours. Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

