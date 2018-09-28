Crime

Father was supposed to clean gun Las Vegas boy took to school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2018 - 12:34 pm
 

A corrections officer charged with neglect after his 9-year-old son brought a gun to Las Vegas elementary school left a pistol that a friend had given him to clean on his nightstand while his personal weapon was hidden away, court records show.

Bryan Kline, whose last name also appears as Klein in some court documents, was confused at first when school police showed him the Lorcin L22 they found in the boy’s backpack last week, according to his arrest report.

He initially told police that his son, a student at Helen Smith Elementary, likely received the gun, magazine and single bullet from another child, even though the boy insisted that he got it at home.

After a phone call with his wife, Kline realized that his son had found a gun that someone else had given to him about a month earlier to clean, the report states.

Kline “consented without hesitation” to a search at his home, where officers found Kline’s own weapon holstered and hidden in a duffel bag in his bedroom, the report states. An empty purple handgun box sat on the nightstand.

Kline was charged with one misdemeanor count of aiding or permitting a child to use or possess a gun and one count of child abuse or neglect, a felony. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 15.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

