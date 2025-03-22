FBI asks for help, vigilance after Tesla attack in Las Vegas

The FBI is telling citizens to “exercise vigilance” in areas occupied by Tesla dealerships or other Tesla-related entities, according to a news release.

Man, 24, shot and killed at party in Henderson, police say

Ex-Las Vegas captain, named in Diddy lawsuit, won’t be placed on leave in Hawaii

Several Tesla vehicles are seen engulfed in flames after Las Vegas police say they were set on fire by an individual early Tuesday morning. (Photo provided to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony Buckner speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal as he charges his Tesla Model 3 at a charging station at Town Square, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Harry Kim charges his Tesla Model Y at a charging station at Town Square, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police are investigating after an individual is believed to have set several vehicles on fire at a Tesla service center on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The FBI is telling citizens to “exercise vigilance” in areas occupied by Tesla dealerships or other Tesla-related entities, according to a news release.

In an alert sent out Friday, the FBI referenced “incidents where Teslas were targeted” in nine states since January. The agency warned members of the public to be aware of their surroundings near Tesla vehicles and dealerships, the release said.

In Las Vegas, no arrests had been made as of late Friday after several Teslas were found torched and shot at Tuesday at a Tesla service center in the southwest part of the city.

The FBI said it believes “lone offenders” are targeting the electric vehicles in retaliation against those they “perceive to be racists, fascists, or political opponents.” The incidents have led some Tesla drivers in Las Vegas to be wary about operating the vehicles.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, also known as its IC3 department, warns that violent threats could be made online that reference specific Tesla properties, according to the release.

Metropolitan Police Department officials said the incident in Las Vegas resembled an act of “terrorism.”

Tesla’s CEO is Elon Musk, a billionaire businessman who was appointed to help lead the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.

The department’s stated goal is to trim federal spending. Its recommendations have spurred recent layoffs and closure announcements across the federal workforce during what have been a controversial first few weeks of the second Trump presidency.

Though he has been in the public eye in America for years, Musk’s support of President Trump in the lead-up to November’s election and Musk’s stance on cuts to various government programs has made him a political lightning rod.

In Las Vegas, footage provided by Metro showed that around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, a person dressed in black damaged at least five Teslas in the parking lot of a Tesla service center at 6260 Badura Ave., near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

According to police, the person responsible for the attack used multiple incendiary devices to set the Teslas on fire. One of the devices was found unexploded in a car.

During a news conference Tuesday, authorities said the damage at the Tesla service center — including cars set ablaze and the word “Resist” graffitied on the front doors — had “some of the hallmarks” of terrorism.

“This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility,” Metro Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said at the news conference.

If members of the public encounter an emergency, the FBI asks them to contact local law enforcement or 911 immediately.

To report a threat to the FBI, they’re asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.