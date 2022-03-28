76°F
FBI offers $10K reward for information on missing Nevada woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 3:50 pm
 
Updated March 28, 2022 - 4:13 pm
Naomi Irion was last seen in Fernley on March 12, when she was abducted at around 5 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot, the FBI said. (FBI)
Naomi Irion was last seen in Fernley on March 12, when she was abducted at around 5 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot, the FBI said. (FBI)
Troy Driver (Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)
The FBI is offering $10,000 for information on a missing Nevada woman.

Naomi Irion was last seen in Fernley on March 12, when she was abducted at around 5 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot, the FBI said. Her vehicle was found three days later, but she was still missing on Monday.

On Friday, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said it had arrested Troy Driver, 41, in connection with Irion’s disappearance. But the department noted that Irion, 18, still had not been found. A bail hearing for Driver was set for Wednesday, according to a news release.

Driver was being held on a kidnapping charge, the department said. There was no additional information on Driver’s arrest as of Monday afternoon.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

