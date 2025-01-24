FBI seeks possible victims in fraudulant ‘body scan’ clinics in Nevada

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying patients of Mary Blakley who has operated “body scan” clinics throughout the United States, including Nevada, since 2011.

Mary Blakley, 75, allegedly posed as a doctor and/or PhD, as early as 2002 through December, the agency said in a release. She operated clinics with her husband, Floyd “Fred” Blakley, and associates, most recently in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

The Blakleys were indicted this month in a Pennsylvania federal court.

Mary, also known as “Dr. Mary,” is known to use various last names, including Blakely, Blakleley, Blakeley, Blankley, Cammer, Davis, Petry, Shjlom, and Venable. She is known to use various first names, including Marye, Marye Yvonnea, Rosemary, Rose Mary, Rose, and Yvonne.

Mary and Fred Blakley are known to operate their body scan businesses under a variety of names, including Sonic Waves Research, Living Well Ministry, Living Well Health Club, Living Well Warriors, The Blakley Foundation, Health Screenings 4 Life, Health Scans 4 Life, Health Screening 4 Life, Health Screens 4 Life, and London Bridge Wellness Center.

Mary and Fred Blakley are accused of operating a fraudulent scheme where Mary conducted “full body scans” at their clinics, by which they claimed to detect, treat, and cure various illnesses, including cancer, with an ultrasound machine.

The Blakleys and their associates allegedly prescribed and sold various products to treat and cure the illnesses they diagnosed.

If you have information relevant to this ongoing investigation or believe you or a family member may have been a patient of Mary Blakley, the FBI requests that you complete this short form.

