Felon accused of running girlfriend over with SUV in Las Vegas

A 33-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after Las Vegas police said he ran over his girlfriend and then beat her while she was under the SUV.

Arash Weathers (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 33-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after Las Vegas police said he ran over his girlfriend and then beat her while she was under the SUV.

Officers were called on the afternoon of July 16 to a home on North Jones Boulevard near West Washington Avenue after a woman reported her boyfriend, Arash Weathers, ran her over with his Dodge Journey and forced her back into the car while he attempted to escape, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators spoke to another man who was in the car with the couple and several neighbors, and reviewed video footage from a nearby home which showed the woman get out of the car several times, only to be dragged back by her neck. Finally, Weathers drove the SUV onto the sidewalk and ran over his girlfriend before he got out of the car and “struck her several times with his right fist while she was still on the ground,” according to the report.

The woman told police she’d been dating Weathers for nine months at the time and that they shared a home in North Las Vegas.

Weathers has a rap sheet in Las Vegas Justice Court dating to 2007, including a case that year in which Weathers told police he was part of the 50 Block Gang, who were in several shootouts with rival gangs after a May homicide.

The case was bound over to District Court where Weathers was convicted of aiming a firearm at a human being and discharging a weapon. He was sentenced to serve seven months in the Clark County Detention Center.

He was convicted in 2013 of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and sentenced to a minimum of one year in the Nevada Department of Corrections after he beat his cousin’s boyfriend with a Hennessy bottle during a card game.

Weathers was also convicted in District Court in 2019 of battery with use of a deadly weapon after he shot a man. He was sentenced to up to five years’ probation.

Weather was arrested Sunday on a warrant and is charged with attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon, conspire to commit murder, battery with intent to kill, driver disobeying a police officer, coercion with force and domestic battery.

He’s being held without bail and is expected to appear in court Oct. 5.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.