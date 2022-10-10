89°F
jeff_german
Crime

Fight breaks out at Nevada prison, authorities say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2022 - 12:35 pm
 
High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guard towers at High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
At least 20 prisoners were involved in a weekend fight at High Desert State Prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The altercation was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday at the Indian Springs facility, and all inmates were in their cells by 7:30 p.m., prison officials said in a statement.

“No serious weapons were used,” the statement read, though it was unclear what weapons, if any, were found. No prison staff members were reported injured.

Officials also said no substantial injuries were reported among inmates, but they did not divulge the extent of injuries or the number of inmates who were hurt.

“As a precaution, some indoor and outdoor recreational periods have been suspended across the state,” NDOC said.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the altercation.

Further details were not immediately released.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

