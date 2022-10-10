Fight breaks out at Nevada prison, authorities say

At least 20 inmates were involved in the weekend altercation, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guard towers at High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

At least 20 prisoners were involved in a weekend fight at High Desert State Prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The altercation was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday at the Indian Springs facility, and all inmates were in their cells by 7:30 p.m., prison officials said in a statement.

“No serious weapons were used,” the statement read, though it was unclear what weapons, if any, were found. No prison staff members were reported injured.

Officials also said no substantial injuries were reported among inmates, but they did not divulge the extent of injuries or the number of inmates who were hurt.

“As a precaution, some indoor and outdoor recreational periods have been suspended across the state,” NDOC said.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the altercation.

Further details were not immediately released.

