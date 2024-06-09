78°F
Man shot by officers while attempting to stab woman in northeast valley, police say

File - Las Vegas Police investigate officer-involved shooting. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metro Police Department Capt. David Sims during a YouTube video briefing on an officer-involved shooting in the 5000 block of East Craig Road on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (YouTube)
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2024 - 12:02 am
 
Updated June 9, 2024 - 5:57 am

A male suspect and a female victim were both taken to the hospital in unknown condition after an officer-involved shooting late Saturday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The 11 p.m. shooting occurred while a woman was being held hostage at knife-point inside in apartment near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

On a YouTube video posted by police, Capt. David Sims said the woman called 911 and police responded to an apartment complex. He said that when officers arrived, the pair were outside the apartment with the man holding a knife to the woman’s throat.

“The suspect retreated into the apartment,” Sims said. “At which point our officers made entry into the apartment which is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.”

According to the news release, the “male attempted to stab the female causing two officers to discharge their firearms striking the suspect.”

The suspect and the woman were both taken to University Medical Center. Their conditions were not specified. The department said no officers were injured.

Sims said more details would be released within 72 hours. The two officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid leave during the investigation, per department protocol.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Police had part of the road blocked as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday as detectives continued to investigate.

The incident was the fourth officer-involved shooting for Metro this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire near Craig Road and Simmons Street about 5:30 a.m.

