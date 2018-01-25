Flavor Flav attacked at South Point

Rapper and television personality Flavor Flav was attacked Tuesday night at South Point, Las Vegas police say.

Flavor Flav, rapper, musician, celebrity accepts a Las Vegas Black Image Magazine award for his friend Teddy Riley, music producer and entertainer during the 16th Annual Taste and Sounds of Soul Festival at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was attacked by Ugandi Howard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hatfield said. Drayton, 58, received minor injuries as a result.

According to the celebrity website TMZ, Drayton told security and arriving officers that Howard struck him in the face and kicked him while he was on the ground, apparently after Howard accused Flav of disrespecting Howard’s mother.

It is not yet clear if Howard’s mother was present at the time.

Flav reportedly explained to officers he hit the deck because he suffered a groin injury, not because of Howard’s punch. The TMZ report goes on to say Flav visited the hospital but suffered only minor injuries.

Hotel surveillance video is reported to show Howard throwing the first punch at Flav.

South Point officials have not returned calls and texts for comment about the episode.

Howard was cited for misdemeanor battery.

Drayton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Public Enemy. Typically wearing his shades, ball cap and oversize clock necklace, he is a frequent visitor to Las Vegas hotel-casinos and venues, especially Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The D Las Vegas and the Plaza, where he has been a guest at Oscar Goodman’s dinner series talks at Oscar’s Beef, Booze and Broads restaurant.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes contributed to this report.