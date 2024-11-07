50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Former Las Vegas football player moves to transitional housing facility

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Tintor. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Henry Ruggs (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Henry Ruggs (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter in the death of a 23-year-old. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro police investigate body found during welfare check
Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon leaves a courtroom after his bail hearing at th ...
Judge raises bail in suspended Metro sergeant’s case
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Ve ...
Suspect arrested in Las Vegas shooting death of man found in crashed car
More charges may come against suspended Las Vegas sergeant
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 6:30 pm
 

Former Raiders football player Henry Ruggs has been transferred to a transitional housing facility, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections website.

The department’s inmate search indicated that Ruggs had been moved to the Casa Grande Transitional Center as of Wednesday.

Casa Grande, in Las Vegas and less than a mile from Allegiant Stadium, is a dormitory-style facility that houses up to 400 non-violent offenders within 18 months of their parole eligibility date.

“The main purpose of Casa Grande was, and still is, to allow these “residents” the opportunity to seek work and secure permanent housing prior to reintegrating into society,” read the NDOC website.

The offender website also lists Ruggs as a “Community Trustee,” meaning he has “limited potential to misbehave” and low escape risk while assigned to community work. Trustees can leave the correctional facility for outside work without direct supervision, according to the department.

Ruggs has moved facilities twice since he was taken into custody in Aug. 2023. After he pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, he was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

Initially booked into High Desert State Prison, Ruggs was moved to Stewart Conservation Camp in northern Nevada one month into his incarceration.

Ruggs, who was speeding up to 156 mph down Rainbow Boulevard, slammed his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the back of an SUV driven by Tina Tintor, 23, on Nov. 2, 2021. The Stingray collided so violently that Tintor’s vehicle was engulfed in flames, which trapped and killed her and her dog, police have said.

Prosecutors have said that after the crash, Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada. Ruggs was released from the Raiders shortly after the crash.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES