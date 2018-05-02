Fugitive wanted in Arizona for decade arrested in Henderson

A man arrested after a barricade inside of a Henderson residence Tuesday had been on the run from law enforcement for more than 10 years, officials said.

Henderson Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Marshals Service announced David Nguyen, 30, was a wanted man by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona before his arrest Tuesday in Henderson, a release said.

A warrant for his arrest accused him of armed robbery, aggravated armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotics and paraphernalia and fleeing, the release said. The release said he was booked into Henderson Detention Center and was to be extradited to Arizona.

Marshals received a tip he was in Henderson, the release said, where he eventually surrendered to police. Marshals had tried to serve the warrant to Nguyen, who barricaded himself inside a reside on the 700 block of Mira Montana Street, near U.S. Highway 95 and Galleria Drive, Henderson Police Department spokesman Scott Williams said.

SWAT officers responded, and police believed he had guns inside the residence, Williams said.

The department tweeted about 6 p.m. that he had surrendered to officers.

Another man who police called a hostage was inside the residence with him. Nobody was injured in the incident, police later tweeted.

There was no threat to the community, Williams said.

The residence bordered a business, and nearby roads were temporarily closed as a result.

700 Mira Montana Street, Henderson, NV