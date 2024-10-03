Gun confiscated, juvenile arrested at a North Las Vegas middle school

Officials say a juvenile was arrested Wednesday after a gun was confiscated at a North Las Vegas middle school.

Officials say a juvenile was arrested Wednesday after a gun was confiscated at a North Las Vegas middle school.

Principal Teresa Evans notified parents of students at Swainston Middle School, 3500 W. Gilmore Ave., via letter.

“In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware that school administration confiscated a firearm from a juvenile on campus,” the letter said. “There were no threats made to the school.

“As a result of the investigation, the juvenile was arrested by CCSDPD.

“Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. Additionally, please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.

“Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

“Please know that this is a police matter, so we are unable to discuss specifics. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding your child, please feel free to call our school’s main office at 702-799-4860.”

