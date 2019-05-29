Hearing set for man accused of driving over girlfriend after EDC

A judge on Wednedsay set a preliminary hearing for a 20-year-old man accused of driving over his estranged girlfriend after she attended the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Ryan Mansour, center, charged with attempted murder for driving over his girlfriend after she attended EDC against his wishes, leaves the courtroom with his attorney Gabriel Grasso, right, after his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday set a preliminary hearing for a 20-year-old man accused of driving over his estranged girlfriend after she attended the Electric Daisy Carnival against his wishes.

Ryan Mansour, free on $25,000 bail, told police that he left work to confront his girlfriend after he found pictures of her at the festival on Instagram.

After the two quarreled inside his car in the northwest valley, she stepped outside before his 2018 Hyundai Elantra rolled over her. Police said Mansour’s statements about what happened were inconsistent.

The victim was trapped under the car, her face near the exhaust, as Mansour and bystanders tried to free her.

The victim suffered a broken leg, broken arm, broken pelvis, lacerated liver and collapsed lung, along with burns to her face and body. She told police she did not know whether Mansour had purposefully driven over her.

Her condition was unavailable Wednesday.

Mansour is due back in court for the preliminary hearing July 9.

