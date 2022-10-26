49°F
Crime

Henderson man arrested months after allegedly causing deadly crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 6:00 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson man was arrested Thursday more than four months after Las Vegas police allege he crashed his SUV head-on into another vehicle, killing its driver.

Aaron Briones, 47, was arrested on a warrant and charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, failing to maintain a lane of travel, and driving with a suspended license, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

On June 10, Briones was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition west on Charleston Boulevard, near Heavenly Hills Court. A 2013 Kia Sportage driven by Douglas Schoeffler, 75, of Las Vegas, was heading east. Briones crossed the shared center turn lane and struck the Kia head-on in the eastbound lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Schoeffler died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office said he died of multiple blunt force injuries and ruled his death was an accident.

Briones was taken to University Medical Center with what police described at the time of the crash as serious injuries. Police found that Briones had been driving on a suspended license and that tests of his blood, “detected a prohibited concentration of Methamphetamine,” according to the warrant.

The warrant, filed on July 25, didn’t say why Briones was not taken into custody immediately after the crash.

Briones was arrested at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when police responded to a white Dodge Ram 1500 that was believed to be stolen. During a vehicle stop, Briones was identified as the driver of the Dodge. He was arrested and booked into custody.

As of late Tuesday, Briones remained in custody on $50,000 bail.

He is due in court on Nov. 7.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

