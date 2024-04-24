85°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Henderson parents accused of child abuse after 11-year-old found inside enclosure

Jeffery Scanlan, left, and Misty Scanlan (Henderson Police Department)
Jeffery Scanlan, left, and Misty Scanlan (Henderson Police Department)
More Stories
Leo’oolo Tevaseu (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Man covered 2-year-old’s mouth until she stopped breathing, police say
Attorney says ‘no proof’ Tupac murder suspect was in Vegas at time of killing
Performer paralyzed during ‘O’ show sues Cirque du Soleil
DUI suspect to plead guilty in crash that killed two NHP troopers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2024 - 3:13 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2024 - 4:01 pm

Two Henderson parents were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after police found an 11-year-old inside a large metal enclosure inside a home with “inhospitable living conditions.”

Misty Scanlan, 46, and Jeffery Scanlan, 41, were taken into custody Tuesday morning and each booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of child abuse/neglect, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Silverton Drive, near Wigwam and Valle Verde, to assist the Clark County School District Police Department with a truancy issue involving a student.

Child Protective Services personnel responded to assist.

The Scanlans have posted bail.

Because of the ongoing investigation, no other details were made available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump walks next to his atto ...
First witness takes stand in Trump hush money trial
By Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Eric Tucker and Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press

A prosecutor said Donald Trump tried to illegally influence the 2016 election, while a defense lawyer attacked the credibility of the government’s star witness.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Metro K-9 stabbed, requires surgery, as does suspect
recommend 2
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 Las Vegas teens
recommend 3
Authorities seek suspects who damaged rocks believed to be 140M years old at Lake Mead
recommend 4
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV
recommend 5
Suspect in double homicide arrested in California
recommend 6
5 rifles, handgun found at residence in Henderson standoff