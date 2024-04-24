Henderson parents accused of child abuse after 11-year-old found inside enclosure

Two Henderson parents have been arrested on suspicion on child abuse after police found an 11-year-old inside a large metal enclosure inside a residence.

Two Henderson parents were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after police found an 11-year-old inside a large metal enclosure inside a home with “inhospitable living conditions.”

Misty Scanlan, 46, and Jeffery Scanlan, 41, were taken into custody Tuesday morning and each booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of child abuse/neglect, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Silverton Drive, near Wigwam and Valle Verde, to assist the Clark County School District Police Department with a truancy issue involving a student.

Child Protective Services personnel responded to assist.

The Scanlans have posted bail.

Because of the ongoing investigation, no other details were made available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.