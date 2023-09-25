88°F
Crime

Henderson police identify officers who shot, injured woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2023 - 5:12 pm
 
Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Henderson police officers who shot and wounded a woman who was allegedly threatening another woman with a knife on Friday have been identified.

In a news release Sunday, the Henderson Police Department identified the officers as Sergeant Anthony Sanchez-Martinez and Officer Sarena Ulibarri.

Police said the officers shot the woman, identified as Shena Reiber, after they told her to drop the knife. She didn’t drop the knife, but instead pointed it at officers, police said.

Both have been placed on paid administrative leave, per the department’s policy, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

