Henderson police in standoff with barricaded suspect

Authorities received a call at 9:15 a.m. stating that an individual with outstanding warrants was barricaded in a residence on the 400 block of Opal Drive, according to police officer Katrina Rothmeyer.

Henderson police responded to a barricade situation Wednesday morning.

Opal Drive remained closed between Dirt Road and Janice Drive and the situation remained active as of 2:40 p.m.

