Police investigate shooting death of 16-year-old boy

Police in North Las Vegas responded to the shooting around 5:20 a.m. Sunday

Motorcyclist dies after speeding in North Las Vegas, police say

Police in North Las Vegas are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday morning.

Officers responded at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday to the 6500 block of Silver Estates Street for reports of a juvenile who had been shot, according to a press release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the boy inside a house who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not yet released the boy’s identity or cause and manner of death.

Investigators are urging anybody with information to call police at 702-633-9111.

Tipsters who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.