Homicides

Two arrested in California for October homicide, extradited to North Las Vegas

Kalife Khayon Ayers, left, and Marcus Raynard Smith Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Eric Adams (North Las Vegas Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2024 - 5:51 pm
 

Two suspects who were arrested in California on suspicion of murder in a shooting death last October have been extradited back to North Las Vegas.

The shooting, which also injured another person, was at an apartment in the 4200 block of East Craig Road. Two adult males, both in their 20s, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

North Las Vegas detectives identified Kalife Khayon Ayers, 37, and Marcus Raynard Smith Jr., 41, as suspects in the case, and arrest warrants were issued.

Ayers was taken into custody by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force on June 26 in Harbor City, California. He was extradited to Nevada on July 12 and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of open murder and attempted murder.

Smith was taken into custody by the same fugitive task force on Oct. 19, 2023, in Harbor City, California. He was extradited to Nevada on Nov. 21, 2023, and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of open murder and attempted murder.

Anyone who may have information about the crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

