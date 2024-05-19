78°F
Homicides

3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Henderson neighborhood

Three people were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Henderson on Sunday afternoon, police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024. (Morian Gutierrez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024. (Morian Gutierrez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024. (Morian Gutierrez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024. (Morian Gutierrez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2024 - 4:32 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2024 - 9:15 am

Three people were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Henderson on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Henderson Police Department released the following statement:

“On May 19th, 2024, at approximately 3:20pm, the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3000 block of High View Drive in reference to a reported shooting incident.

Officers arrived on scene to discover 3 individuals with apparent gunshot wounds, and all 3 were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminarily, this incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide with no ongoing threat to the community.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
Henderson police release body-worn video from fatal barricade event
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
‘She needs justice’: Slain Las Vegas woman remembered on 1-year anniversary
‘I saw the kid stumbling’: Neighbors recount Las Vegas teen’s slaying
Police: Teen dead from gunshot, another arrested in central Las Vegas