Lincoln County deputies avoid serious injury in pursuit, shooting

Several Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended with a deputy-involved shooting in Caliente on Friday.

U.S. 93 was closed in Caliente during the investigation, according to a post on the LCSO Facebook page.

“All LCSO Personnel are safe, with minor injuries,” the post said. There was no mention about a suspect.

More details are expected to be released in the coming days after deputies have been interviewed, the post stated.

Caliente is about 160 miles north of Las Vegas.

