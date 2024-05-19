90°F
Shootings

Lincoln County deputies avoid serious injury in pursuit, shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2024 - 6:21 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2024 - 6:25 pm

Several Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended with a deputy-involved shooting in Caliente on Friday.

U.S. 93 was closed in Caliente during the investigation, according to a post on the LCSO Facebook page.

“All LCSO Personnel are safe, with minor injuries,” the post said. There was no mention about a suspect.

More details are expected to be released in the coming days after deputies have been interviewed, the post stated.

Caliente is about 160 miles north of Las Vegas.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

